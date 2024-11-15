Suspended Avs forward Valeri Nichushkin added to roster, will make season debut against Washington

DENVER — Suspended Colorado forward Valeri Nichushkin was added to the Avalanche's active roster and will make his season debut Friday night against Washington.

Nichushkin recently returned to the team after being placed in Stage 3 of the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program six months ago. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Friday after the morning skate that Nichushkin's “in a good spot, and we’re excited to have him back.”

The suspension of Nichushkin was announced in the middle of Colorado's playoff loss to Dallas. It was the second straight postseason the 29-year-old Russian right winger was unavailable because of circumstances away from the ice. He also abruptly left the team in a 2023 first-round playoff series against Seattle for what was described as personal reasons.

In May, Nichushkin was suspended for at least six months without pay. The stage 3 designation of the league’s player assistance program means he violated terms of the program that provides help for everything from mental health needs to substance abuse.

The Avalanche sit at 9-8 despite missing Nichushkin and being hit early by injuries.

“He’s our friend. He's a great guy to be around,” forward Nathan MacKinnon said. “He’s just a great teammate, obviously a hell of a player. Really, really happy he’s back, and it’s a big boost for us for sure.”

Nichushkin is under contract through the 2029-30 season after signing an eight-year, $49 million contract with the team in 2022. He had a career-best 28 goals last year in 54 regular-season games.

“Seeing him here every day, he’s in a good place right now,” defenseman Cale Makar said. “He’s done the work for the last six months or so. It’s great to see where he’s at now. It seems like he’s a happy guy. So it’s good.”

MacKinnon echoed that thought.

“Looks great. He’s healthy. He’s happy,” MacKinnon said. “Seems like he’s in a great mood and great place. I’m sure he’s really excited to do what he loves again.”

The banged-up Avalanche are trending closer and closer to full health, with Jonathan Drouin (upper body) and Miles Wood (upper body) returning Friday against the Capitals. The Avalanche are still missing Ross Colton (broken foot) and captain Gabriel Landeskog (knee), while goaltender Alexandar Georgiev is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Landeskog, who turns 32 on Nov. 23, has been sidelined by a knee injury since helping the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup in 2022. He underwent a cartilage transplant procedure in his knee on May 10, 2023, in an effort to return.

There's still no timetable for when Landeskog may play. But on Friday Landeskog was gliding around the ice at practice and went through some puck-passing drills.

“Usually when he’s out there, you start wondering what it would be like to have him back,” Bednar said. “We’re not quite there yet, but I think anytime he gets on with the ice with our guys, and he’s around the room more, it helps.”