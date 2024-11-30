Howden and Barbashev score twice as the Golden Knights beat NHL-leading Jets 4-3

LAS VEGAS — Brett Howden's second goal of the game late in third period proved to be the winner as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the NHL-leading Winnipeg Jets 4-3 on Friday night.

Howden’s goal with 4:05 remaining broke a 3-all tie and came seven minutes after the Jets had tied the game.

Ivan Barbashev also had two goals, and Adin Hill made 22 saves for Vegas, which won for the fourth time in five games.

Cole Perfetti scored twice and Neal Pionk added a goal for Winnipeg, which lost for the third time in four games. Eric Comrie made 26 saves.

Takeaways

Jets: Perfetti and Pionk snapped extended goal droughts and helped keep Winnipeg in the game with their goals. Pefetti snapped an 11-game goal drought, while Pionk ended a 13-game span without a goal.

Golden Knights: Barbashev, who has at least one goal in three of the last four games, extended his point streak to five games. During the five-game stretch, Barbashev has four goals and six assists. He's tied with Pavel Dorofeyev for the team lead with 12 goals.

Key moment

Just before Howden’s go-ahead goal, William Karlsson took a pass in the neutral zone, and rather than push the puck ahead, skated cross ice into the offensive zone and shifted to the right side before passing to Howden. It was Karlsson’s patience in holding the puck before his perfect no-look, backhand pass through the slot that led Howden to the one-timer.

Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) skates past Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/Ian Maule

Key stat

Now in his 11th season, Karlsson played in his 700th career game. The 31-year-old Swedish-born skater is an original member of the Golden Knights, who entered the league in 2017. He has now played in 517 games for Vegas, ranking second in franchise history.

Up next

Winnipeg visits Dallas on Sunday, while Vegas host Utah on Saturday.