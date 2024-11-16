Karlsson scores 2 late goals and Golden Knights rally for 4-2 win over Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — William Karlsson tipped-in the go-ahead goal with 1:13 left, and the Vegas Golden Knights rallied past the Utah Hockey Club 4-2 on Friday night.

Karlsson scored twice in the final 73 seconds, adding an empty-netter with 28.2 seconds left. Tomas Hertl had a pair of power-play goals to help Vegas erase a two-goal deficit. Adin Hill made 32 saves for the Golden Knights.

Logan Cooley and Mikhail Sergachev scored for Utah. Karel Vejmelka made 25 saves.

Cooley blasted in a 30-foot slap shot in the first period and Sergachev scored on a second-period power play to put Utah ahead 2-0.

Hertl got Vegas on the board when he tapped in the puck later in the second and then tied it in the third on another close-range blast.

Takeaways

Golden Knights: Creating shots didn’t come easy for Vegas, but success on the power play helped turn the game around.

Utah: Better-than-usual defensive form kept Utah competitive, but diminishing returns on offense in the third period made it tough to prevent a rally.

Utah Hockey Club defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) celebrates his goal with his teammates against Vegas Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Salt Lake City. Credit: AP/Melissa Majchrzak

Key moment

Hertl snapped the puck past Vejmelka’s shoulder with 11:37 left in the third to tie the game.

Key stat

Utah had 16 shots on goal in the first period, its most in a period this season.

Up next

Vegas hosts Washington on Sunday, while Utah hosts the Capitals on Monday.