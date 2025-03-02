Frederick Gaudreau and Filip Gustavsson shine as Wild beat Bruins 1-0

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Frederick Gaudreau scored the game's only goal and Filip Gustavsson stopped 28 shots as the Minnesota Wild beat the Boston Bruins 1-0 on Sunday.

Gustavsson posted his fourth shutout of the season, his first since Jan. 4 against Carolina. The Wild snapped a three-game losing streak.

Jeremy Swayman made 21 saves as the Bruins lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Gaudreau got Minnesota on the board at 5:01 of the second period when he set up in front of the net and redirected Marcus Johansson's shot from the high slot past Swayman.

Takeaways

Bruins: Boston played without captain and second-leading scorer Brad Marchand, who left with an upper-body injury in Saturday's victory over Pittsburgh. The team did not share a timeline for Marchand's return, but it can't come soon enough for a Bruins squad in a tough battle for a playoff spot.

Wild: Minnesota's offense also continued to struggle with superstar Kirill Kaprizov among its many injured players. But the Wild's penalty kill went 2 for 2 and the defense kept Boston from creating many quality scoring opportunities.

Key moment

The Bruins pulled Swayman with 1:44 to go, but the Wild were able to run out the clock without allowing a tying goal.

Minnesota Wild center Frederick Gaudreau, center left, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Sunday, March 2, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. Credit: AP/Abbie Parr

Key stat

Boston's David Pastrnak saw his 17-game point streak snapped in the shutout.

Up next

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, when the Bruins host Nashville and the Wild visit Seattle.