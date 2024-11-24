Andersson scores shootout winner, and the Flames hold off a late Wild comeback in 4-3 win

CALGARY, Alberta — Rasmus Andersson scored the shootout winner and the Calgary Flames held off the Minnesota Wild 4-3 after blowing a two-goal lead late in the third period Saturday.

Kevin Rooney, Martin Pospisil and Yegor Sharangovich scored in regulation for Calgary, which has won four games in a row.

Marcus Johansson, Brock Faber and Marco Rossi scored for Minnesota. The NHL’s top road team, the Wild have lost only once in regulation in 13 away games.

Frederick Gaudreau scored for Minnesota before Justin Kirkland replied for the Flames to tie the shootout at 1 until Andersson fired a shot past Filip Gustavsson in the fifth round. Calgary goalie Dan Vladar then clinched the win by denying Ryan Hartman.

Vladar made 20 saves in his first action in 11 days after rookie goalie Dustin Wolf started the past three games. Gustavsson turned aside 28 shots.

Takeaways

Wild: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) did not play after getting hurt in Edmonton on Thursday. He is tied for the NHL scoring lead (13-21-34) and on a seven-game point streak (6-7-13).

Flames: After a 2-for-37 stretch that dropped the Flames’ power play to 30th in the NHL, Calgary has scored four times on its last eight opportunities, including a perfect 2 for 2 against Minnesota.

Minnesota Wild's Marcus Johansson, right, is checked by Calgary Flames' MacKenzie Weegar, left, during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Credit: AP/Jeff McIntosh

Key moment

Down 3-1 late in the third, Faber’s power-play goal with four minutes left drew the Wild to within one. Rossi provided the game-tying goal with 34 seconds remaining and the goalie pulled to help the visitors earn a point.

Key stat

Calgary wraps up a perfect four-game homestand that included earlier victories over the Predators, Islanders and Rangers. The Flames have won five straight at the Scotiabank Saddledome where they are 9-3-0 on the season.

Up next

The Wild host the Winnipeg Jets on Monday while the Flames begin a four-game road trip the same night against the Ottawa Senators.