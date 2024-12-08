Kuemper, Kings hold red-hot Wild under wraps 4-1 to extend win streak to 5

LOS ANGELES — Adrian Kempe and Alex Laferriere scored goals, Darcy Kuemper made 22 saves, and the Los Angeles Kings beat Minnesota 4-1 on Saturday night to end the Wild's five-game win streak.

Trevor Moore added two empty-net goals for the Kings, who have won a season-high five consecutive games.

Kempe was in the right place at the right time to send Anze Kopitar’s rebound in off his left skate in the last minute of the first period. Laferriere doubled the lead on the power play midway through the second through a screen set by Phillip Danault.

Kuemper hadn’t started since Nov. 13 in Colorado when he sustained a groin injury that sidelined him for seven games. He has allowed two goals or fewer in seven of his 11 appearances this season.

Yakov Trenin scored late in the third and Marc Andre-Fleury made 30 saves for the Wild, who los the second game of a back-to-back. Minnesota won 5-1 at Anaheim on Friday.

Takeaways

Wild: Kirill Kaprizov couldn’t get going against Los Angeles’ pesky defense. He came into the night with a five-game point streak (four goals, four assists) and had scored in three straight.

Kings: Kempe is heating up with eight goals and four assists over his past 10 games.

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper makes a glove safe during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Key moment

Fleury made a kick save but sent the puck right into the path of an oncoming Kempe with 43 seconds left in the first and Kempe scored, giving Los Angeles the lead.

Key stat

Kopitar played in his 1,400th career game. It happened in his 700th home game, making Kopitar the first NHL player to reach the mark split evenly between home and road.

Up Next

The Wild visit Utah on Tuesday night, and the Kings start a seven-game road trip with a visit to the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.