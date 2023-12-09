Bouchard scores twice to lead Oilers to 4-3 win over Wild for 6th straight victory

EDMONTON, Alberta — Evan Bouchard had two goals and an assist and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Friday night for their sixth straight win.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had four assists as for the Oilers, who have won nine of 12. Stuart Skinner had 17 saves.

Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist, and Joel Eriksson Ek and Connor Dewar also scored as the Wild lost their second straight following a four-game win streak. Marcus Johansson and Brock Faber each had two assists, and Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 36 saves.

With the Oilers on a power play, Bouchard got his second of the night at 1:32 of the third period as he got a centering pass from Draisaitl and fired a one-timer through traffic past Fleury for a 4-3 lead. It was his seventh goal of the season.

Bouchard got the Oilers on the scoreboard first with 4:44 left in the opening period to extend his point streak to 10 games. After Edmonton had a couple of shots blocked, Bouchard got a pass from Nugent Hopkins in the right circle and beat Fleury high on the glove side.

The Wild scored twice 26 seconds apart in the opening minute of the second period to take a 2-1 lead.

Boldy tied it at 15 seconds as he got the rebound of Faber's point shot and put it past Skinner for his sixth. Eriksson Ek then got a pass from Boldy down low in the right circle and beat Skinner for his 13th.

McDavid tied it at 1:21 with a nifty move as he skated past Fleury on the left side, got the goalie to go down, skated around him and tucked a backhander in from behind the goal line. It was his ninth and extended his point streak to seven games.

Dewar scored on a one-timer from the left circle off Ryan Hartman's pass from behind the goal with 8:02 left in the middle period to put the Wild up 3-2.

Draisaitl tied it on the power play with 1:30 left in the period on a one-timer from the right circle.

Wild: At Seattle on Sunday.

Oilers: Host New Jersey on Sunday.