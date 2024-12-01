Spurgeon scores in OT to give Wild 3-2 win over Predators

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Jared Spurgeon scored 1:00 into overtime and the Minnesota Wild beat the Nashville Predators 3-2 on Saturday night.

Kirill Kaprizov and Declan Chisholm also scored for the Wild, who are 5-1-1 in their last seven games. Filip Gustavsson stopped 25 shots.

Fedor Svechkov and Ryan O’Reilly scored and Roman Josi had two assists for the Predators, who have lost four in a row — the last three in overtime. Juuse Saros had 25 saves.

Spurgeon, who scored twice in Friday's win against Chicago, took a pass from Kaprizov in the slot and fired a high wrist shot that beat Saros for his third of the season.

Takeaways

Predators: Nashville is tied for the fewest road wins in the league with two, and this loss kicked off a four-game road swing that also includes stops in Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa.

Wild: For the second time in two nights, the Wild struggled to put away one of the bottom-dwellers in the Central Division. But they ran their record to 5-1-2 when tied after two periods and got just their second overtime win in six chances this season.

Key moment

With 3:44 to play in the third period, Zachary L'Heureux broke in alone on Gustavsson, but the Wild goalie kicked aside a wrist shot to keep the score tied.

Minnesota Wild defenseman Declan Chisholm (47) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. Credit: AP/Bailey Hillesheim

Key stat

The Predators are 1-6 in overtime this season, and all six losses were by a 3-2 score.

Up Next

Wild host Vancouver on Tuesday, while the Predators visit Toronto on Wednesday.