Forsberg's two goals, two assists lead Predators over Wild 6-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Filip Forsberg had two goals and two assists to lead the Nashville Predators to their third consecutive victory, 6-2 over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night.

Colton Sissons, Steven Stamkos, Fedor Svechkov and Brady Skjei also scored and Juuse Saros made 27 saves for the Predators. Roman Josi had two assists.

Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist, David Jiricek also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 32 saves for the Wild, losers of three straight and four of their last five.

After falling behind early in the first on Jiricek's goal, Nashville took the lead on goals by Sissons and Forsberg. The opening period also featured three fights.

After Stamkos made it 4-1 early in the second, Boldy drew the Wild to within two, but they could not close the gap any further, as Forsberg scored his second of the night and sixth in his last five games late in the third. Skjei added an empty-netter.

Takeaways

Wild: The Wild won both previous meetings between the teams this season, both in Minnesota, but they couldn’t complete the season sweep.

Predators: After struggling for much of the first half of the season, Nashville is finding its stride lately, winning three in a row with two of those wins coming against teams in playoff contention in Minnesota and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Nashville Predators defenseman Justin Barron (20) tries to move with the puck past Minnesota Wild center Yakov Trenin (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: AP/Mark Humphrey

Key moment

Less than a minute into the second period, Stamkos gave Nashville a 3-1 lead. He has four goals in his last three games.

Key stat

Forsberg’s late first period power-play goal extended his goal-scoring streak to five games. His current streak followed an 18-game stretch where he failed to score a goal.

The goal was Forsberg’s 81st career power-play goal, establishing a franchise record, surpassing Hockey Hall of Famer Shea Weber.

Up next

The Wild visit the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night, while the Predators host the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.