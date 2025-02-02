SportsHockey

Merilainen gets 3rd shutout of season as Senators beat Wild 6-0

Ottawa Senators goaltender Leevi Merilainen (1) blocks a shot as...

Ottawa Senators goaltender Leevi Merilainen (1) blocks a shot as Minnesota Wild forward Frederick Gaudreau (89) looks for a rebound during first-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. Credit: AP/Spencer Colby

By The Associated Press

OTTAWA, Ontario — Leevi Merilainen stopped 16 shots for his third shutout of the season as the Ottawa Senators beat the Minnesota Wild 6-0 on Saturday night.

Jake Sanderson had a goal and three assists, Tim Stutzle and Drake Batherson each had a goal and two assists, Brady Thachuk had a goal and an assist, and Josh Norris and Michael Amadio also scored for the Senators. Ottawa finished 4-0-0 on a four-game homestand.

Filip Gustavsson had 46 saves for the Wild, who had won three straight games while allowing a total of three goals.

Norris’ short-handed backhand shot put the Senators up 1-0 with 1:59 remaining in the first period.

Stutzle and Amadio scored 1:07 apart to make it 3-0 midway through the second, and Sanderson, Tkachuk and Batherson scored power-play goals in 2:14 span early in the third.

Ottawa finished 3 for 8 on the power play, and Minnesota was 0 for 3.

The Senators will be without Nick Cousins for six to eight weeks after having knee surgery Friday.

Ottawa Senators center Josh Norris (9) celebrates after his short-handed...

Ottawa Senators center Josh Norris (9) celebrates after his short-handed goal against the Minnesota Wild during first-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. Credit: AP/Spencer Colby

Takeaways

Senators: Ottawa’s penalty scored a short-handed goal for the second straight game.

Wild: A lack of discipline proved costly for Minnesota with Ottawa scoring three power-play goals.

Key moment

With the Wild trailing 3-0, Hartman took a major penalty for attempt to injure when he shoved Stutzle’s face into the ice off a faceoff in the final minute of play of the second. The Senators scored three times on the ensuing power play in the third.

Key stat

Ottawa had 50-plus shots for the first time this season.

Ottawa Senators forward Claude Giroux (28) and Minnesota Wild forward...

Ottawa Senators forward Claude Giroux (28) and Minnesota Wild forward Matt Boldy (12) fight for control of the puck during first-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. Credit: AP/Spencer Colby

Up Next

Wild visit Boston on Tuesday to finish a five-game trip, and Senators play at Nashville on Monday.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME