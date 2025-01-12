Marc-Andre Fleury makes 36 saves as the short-handed Wild beat the Sharks 3-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Marc-Andre Fleury made 36 saves, Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy scored, and the short-handed Minnesota Wild beat the San Jose Sharks 3-1 on Saturday night.

The Wild, without leading scorer Kirill Kaprizov and several other key players, earned their fifth win in six games.

Rossi and Boldy each scored their 16th goal of the season to give the Wild a 2-0 lead in the second period. Mats Zuccarello assisted on both goals and added an empty-netter.

William Eklund cut the lead in half late in the second for the Sharks. Yaroslav Askarov made 18 saves.

Takeaways

Wild: Minnesota rebounded after a 6-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. The Wild were outshot 37-21 but were bailed out by the 40-year-old Fleury, who has won three straight starts.

Sharks: Have lost three straight, but the offense generated more scoring chances than in their 2-1 defeat Friday at Utah. Askarov continued to show promise as the Sharks’ goaltender of the future with several point-blank saves. … Will Smith, part of the team's young core, did not take a shift in the third period but remained on the bench.

Key moment

With just over a minute to play, Declan Chisholm stripped Macklin Celebrini of the puck as the San Jose rookie was carrying it into the Wild zone. Zuccarello recovered it before scoring into an empty net as Askarov had just left the crease.

Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy, right, is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

Key stat

Fleury, in what was likely his last game at SAP Center, improved to 20-5-4 in his career against San Jose. He entered with a .939 career save percentage against the Sharks.

Up next

The Wild play at Vegas on Sunday, while the Sharks begin a five-game trip in Detroit on Tuesday.