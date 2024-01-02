Canada knocked out of world juniors by the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals on a last-minute goal

GOTHENBURG, Sweden — St. Louis Blues prospect Jakub Stancl scored his second goal of the game with 11.7 seconds left in third period as the Czech Republic beat Canada 3-2 in the quarterfinals of the IIHF world junior hockey championship, knocking one of the tournament favorites out in stunning fashion.

Tomas Cibulka had the other goal for the Czechs. Carolina Hurricanes 2022 draft pick Jakub Vondras got the win.

Finland beat Slovakia 4-3 in overtime to also advance to the semifinals of the under-20 tournament. The United States played Latvia and host Sweden was set to face Switzerland in other quarterfinal action.

Canada had won each of the previous two world junior tournaments and three of the past four.