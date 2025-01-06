SportsHockey

Czechia beats Sweden 3-2 in 14th round of shootout in world junior hockey 3rd-place game

Czechia forward Eduard Sale (12) scores the game-winning goal against...

Czechia forward Eduard Sale (12) scores the game-winning goal against Sweden goaltender Marcus Gidlof (1) to win the World Junior hockey championship bronze medal penalty shot shootout, in Ottawa, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. Credit: AP/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Associated Press

OTTAWA, Ontario — Eduard Sale scored in the 14th round of a shootout to give Czechia a 3-2 victory over Sweden on Sunday in the third-place game at the world junior hockey championship.

The Czech captain beat Marcus Gidlof on his fifth attempt — and 28th between the teams — with a move to the backhand.

Sale and Jakub Stancl scored in regulation for Czechia. Michael Hrabal stopped 32 shots.

David Edstrom scored twice for Sweden. Gidlof made 30 saves.

