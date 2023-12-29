NCAA teammates Celebrini, Hutson and Willander chasing same dream at world junior hockey tourney

GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Macklin Celebrini is thrilled his college teammates are getting the opportunity. He is also hoping to see them return to NCAA play bitterly disappointed.

The presumptive top pick at the 2024 NHL draft, Celebrini has paused his season at Boston University in hopes of winning gold with Canada at the world junior hockey championship in Sweden. Two teammates — Lane Hutson of the United States and Sweden’s Tom Willander — are looking to do the same.

“If you take a step back, you’re happy for everyone,” Celebrini told The Canadian Press about his defensemen teammates. “But not while we’re here.”

The 17-year-old Vancouver native had 10 goals and 25 points in 15 games for Boston University before making his country’s roster for the under-20 tournament that opened this week. He has two goals and four assists in two games so far ahead of Friday night's clash with Willander and the Swedes.

Hutson is 19 and was always going to be part of the U.S. setup if healthy, but Celebrini and the 18-year-old Willander were less assured of spots on their national teams.

“It’s pretty cool,” said Hutson, a 2022 second-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens. “Two great players. They deserve to be here.”

Willander, like Celebrini, is in his first NCAA season.

Sweden's Tom Willander, left, ahead of Latvia's Davis Borozinskis during the IIHF World Junior Championship group A ice hockey match between Sweden and Latvia at Scandinavium in Gothenburg, Sweden, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. Credit: AP/Björn Larsson Rosvall

“It’s been a long time since we had the tournament on home ice,” said Willander, the 11th overall selection by the Vancouver Canucks last June. “It’ll be fun to see which of us can get the gold.”

Hutson, who helped the U.S. win bronze at last year’s world juniors, had 48 points in 39 games for BU in 2022-23. He’s started just as strong this season with eight goals and 12 assists.

“A lot is made of his offensive attributes and upside,” U.S. coach David Carle told CP. “But I was most impressed by his desire and willingness to take away time and space without the puck, and to defend. You have to be able to do it at both ends of the rink.”

Willander chose to play college hockey over playing professionally in Sweden.

Team USA celebrates victory after the IIHF World Junior Championship group B ice hockey match between USA and Norway at Frolundaborg in Gothenburg, Sweden, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. Credit: AP/Adam Ihse

“The development there is really good,” he said of suiting up for coach Jay Pandolfo at BU. Willander has three goals and five assists in 15 games so far.

“Really reliable on his own end,” Hutson said. “Untapped offensive ability he’s figuring out. I’m excited for what the future holds.”

The blueliners have also both been blown away by what Celebrini has shown as a freshman sometimes pitted against opponents as old as 25.

“Really good offensively, obviously,” Willander said. “But not a lot of those kinds of players get recognition for having a good overall game. The way he plays as a center is really helpful for me as a defenseman. Complete player.”

Celebrini’s maturity also stood out as soon as he arrived on campus.

“He could fit in with guys who are 30 or 40,” Hutson said. “That’s pretty special and you don’t find with a 17-year-old. The way he plays the game, he’s reliable. There’s no ego or arrogance. He’s there to work. Then his skill takes over.”

Hutson did, however, get the better of Celebrini in pre-tournament play when he scored in overtime to beat Canada 6-5.

“Couldn’t help but smile at him and he was smiling back,” Hutson said. “One of the best players I’ve ever played with. It’s pretty special to not only compete against him in practice, but in a game setting.”

It’s likely the Americans, who sit atop Group B, will run into Canada or Sweden — or both — in the medal round.

“Texted a little bit with Macklin and Tom before we were gonna play each other for the exhibition games,” Hutson said. “Not so much during.”