Finland beats US 4-3 in OT in world junior hockey championship

OTTAWA, Ontario — Tuomas Uronen scored at 1:46 of overtime to give Finland a 4-3 victory over the United States on Sunday in the world junior hockey championship.

Uronen, who plays for the Kingston Frontenacs in the Ontario Hockey League, came down the right side on a rush and beat goalie Trey Augustine high to the glove side.

The defending champion Americans lost for the first time in three games. They'll finish Group A play Tuesday night against Canada, with the Canadians set to face Germany later Sunday at Canadian Tire Centre. Finland has won two straight after an opening loss to Canada.

Jesse Kiiskinen, Julius Miettinen and Arttu Alasiurua also scored for Finland, and Petteri Rimpinen made 41 saves.

Carey Terrance of the Erie Otters of the OHL, Cole Hutson of Boston University and Brody Ziemer of Minnesota scored for the United States. Augustine, from Michigan State, stopped 29 shots.

In Group B at TD Place, Tom Willander had two goals and assist and Sweden beat Switzerland 7-5 to improve to 3-0 and wrap up a quarterfinal spot.

Zeb Forsfjall, Otto Stenberg, David Granberg, Victor Eklund and Axel Sandin-Pellikka also scored for Sweden. Kimo Gruber and Leo Braillard each had two goals for Switzerland.

Finland forward Tuomas Uronen (15) celebrates with defenseman Mitja Jokinen (2) after scoring the overtime winning goal against United States goaltender Trey Augustine during IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship tournament game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. Credit: AP/Sean Kilpatrick

In the other Group B game, Eduard Sale scored twice in Czechia's 4-2 victory over Slovakia.