Holy Trinity is at head of baseball class

Holy Trinity is the team to watch with five Division I-bound players on its roster. Among them are second baseman Jack Parenty, the defending CHSAA player of the year, who will be going to Stony Brook, and lefthander Alex Robinson (Maryland) and righthander Anthony Rosati (St. John's).

Chaminade beat St. Dominic for the league championship last season, but graduated 16 seniors from that team. The Flyers are young, particularly on the mound, with only 11 combined innings of experience on their returning staff. St. Dominic graduated 11 players, but returns catcher Brendan Sullivan and junior third baseman Kevin Podell.

St. Anthony's will aim to at least finish third in the league with first baseman Dave Groeneveld, catcher Michael D'acunti and righthander Jake Kurz leading the way. St. John the Baptist could be a dangerous team with a solid young core, led by juniors Chris Gaffney behind the plate and Dylan Steigerwald at shortstop.

St. Mary's will feature sophomore catcher Frank Pristera and two-time all-league shortstop Vinny Maietta. Kellenberg should be improved with 6-6 junior pitcher Matt Weissheir and senior third baseman Doug Kraeger.