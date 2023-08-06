Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Thursday, Aug. 10

Best bet: KINGDOM ON PAWS (9)

Best value: NO SHOW SAMMY JO (7)

FIRST: Honey Dijon moves to grass after making middle move in debut; 3-furlong bullet last week seals the deal. Permed has finished second at short odds in both starts; more of the same? My Starship is from a dam that has thrown two turf winners; very interesting.

SECOND: Montauk Mystique drops after flashing improved speed in last; weakness of field helps. Cause I'm Elegant makes third start of form cycle; wake-up potential. Magnolia Wind should improve on dry land.

THIRD: Amani's Eagle owns sprinter's speed and could prove tough to catch on soft lead. Tallahatchiebridge looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Spettro's speed gives him a puncher's chance.

FOURTH: Dust Devil logged fast late-pace figure when winning last; pairs up. Maximum Impact also packs potent late kick; worth long look. Two Thirty Five could play out as the main speed; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Book of Wisdom was second in debut; experience edge in nine-horse field with eight newcomers. My Mane Squeeze owns win-early bloodlines; follow the money. Miss d'Or Cherie is firing bullets for first start; could be the goods.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SIXTH: Le Dom Bro ships in from south Florida after logging fast numbers in both starts. Secret Lover, an uncoupled barn mate of top pick, is from a dam that has produced three winners from three foals to race. Walstib is another from a prolific dam; charting a must.

SEVENTH: No Show Sammy Jo compiled tight work tab for first start since breaking maiden in June; more to come. Idea Generation was a sharp second in last; logical, short-priced contender. Be My Sunshine displayed newfound speed in last; dangerous with return to rating tactics.

EIGHTH: Pine Valley ships in from Parx and gets class relief; wake-up effort. Moving Pictures also drops after tough-trip third in last; dangerous. Scotto would be aided by pace meltdown.

NINTH: Kingdom On Paws, a clear-cut winner at Monmouth last time, owns faster back figures; more to come. Mighty Atlas was compromised by plodding splits last out; better flow predicted. Suerte is a front-tunning threat on best; don't ignore.

10TH: Dreamwithinadream returns to turf and could be sitting on breakthrough in third start of form cycle. Kasimba owns four seconds from four starts; you know the drill. Insanity It Seems has been sidelined for more than a year; crazy to take short price. Into It should be aided by cutback to abbreviated sprint.