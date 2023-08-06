Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Thursday, Aug. 10
Best bet: KINGDOM ON PAWS (9)
Best value: NO SHOW SAMMY JO (7)
FIRST: Honey Dijon moves to grass after making middle move in debut; 3-furlong bullet last week seals the deal. Permed has finished second at short odds in both starts; more of the same? My Starship is from a dam that has thrown two turf winners; very interesting.
SECOND: Montauk Mystique drops after flashing improved speed in last; weakness of field helps. Cause I'm Elegant makes third start of form cycle; wake-up potential. Magnolia Wind should improve on dry land.
THIRD: Amani's Eagle owns sprinter's speed and could prove tough to catch on soft lead. Tallahatchiebridge looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Spettro's speed gives him a puncher's chance.
FOURTH: Dust Devil logged fast late-pace figure when winning last; pairs up. Maximum Impact also packs potent late kick; worth long look. Two Thirty Five could play out as the main speed; right in the thick of this.
FIFTH: Book of Wisdom was second in debut; experience edge in nine-horse field with eight newcomers. My Mane Squeeze owns win-early bloodlines; follow the money. Miss d'Or Cherie is firing bullets for first start; could be the goods.
SIXTH: Le Dom Bro ships in from south Florida after logging fast numbers in both starts. Secret Lover, an uncoupled barn mate of top pick, is from a dam that has produced three winners from three foals to race. Walstib is another from a prolific dam; charting a must.
SEVENTH: No Show Sammy Jo compiled tight work tab for first start since breaking maiden in June; more to come. Idea Generation was a sharp second in last; logical, short-priced contender. Be My Sunshine displayed newfound speed in last; dangerous with return to rating tactics.
EIGHTH: Pine Valley ships in from Parx and gets class relief; wake-up effort. Moving Pictures also drops after tough-trip third in last; dangerous. Scotto would be aided by pace meltdown.
NINTH: Kingdom On Paws, a clear-cut winner at Monmouth last time, owns faster back figures; more to come. Mighty Atlas was compromised by plodding splits last out; better flow predicted. Suerte is a front-tunning threat on best; don't ignore.
10TH: Dreamwithinadream returns to turf and could be sitting on breakthrough in third start of form cycle. Kasimba owns four seconds from four starts; you know the drill. Insanity It Seems has been sidelined for more than a year; crazy to take short price. Into It should be aided by cutback to abbreviated sprint.