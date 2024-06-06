Steve Matthews' Belmont at Saratoga selections for Saturday, June 8

Best Bet: AWESOME NATIVE (3)

Best Value: SOUL OF AN ANGEL (7)

FIRST: General Partner projects as the main speed with proper ride. Classic Legacy could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall. Quick to Accuse is riding a two-race winning streak and also would be aided by fast fractions.

SECOND: Buttercream Babe is fresh and training with a purpose. Spaliday tallied fast final fraction when winning last; very playable. Lady de Berry delivered strong efforts in both turf starts; dangerous.

THIRD: Awesome Native logs fast late-pace figures and is firing bullets for return. Subrogate is fresh and owns positional speed. Looms Boldly could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

FOURTH: Rotknee looms the speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Gun Pilot won Grade I Churchill Downs Stakes last time; very dangerous. Accretive exits game placings in last two; must consider.

FIFTH: Carl Spackler is 2-for-2 on Spa sod; takes another. Talk of the Nation could secure soft lead in compact field. Mysterious Knight fired 5-furlong bullet for U.S. debut for Charles Appleby; very interesting.

SIXTH: Bendoog is riding a two-race winning streak; more to come. Crupi has trained consistently since returning stateside; more than good enough on "A" game. Charge It worked three times since useful third in last; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Soul of an Angel tallied swift late-pace figure when winning Ruffian Stakes last out; pairs up. Idiomatic owns speed, fast figures and is 10-for-13 lifetime; puny price is the problem. Randomized's early foot gives her a puncher's chance at playable odds.

EIGHTH: Reasoned Analysis was freshened after winning two in a row to start 3-year-old campaign; strong work tab for return seals the deal. Vlahos is fleet-footed and could play out as the main speed. Prince of Monaco is firing bullets for local debut for Bob Baffert; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Cogburn was an impressive winner in Grade 2 Turf Sprint at Churchill Downs last out; 1-for-1 on Spa sod. Star of Mystery makes stateside debut for Appleby; worth long look. Arzak is rested and more than good enough on "A" efforts.

TENTH: National Treasure owns positional speed in compact Met Mile field. White Abarrio's top effort could prove too much for these; big-time threat. Post Time would be aided by fast fractions.

11TH: Strong Quality could capitalize on unchallenged lead in wide-open Manhattan Stakes. Program Trading packs potent late kick and owns six wins from five starts. Nations Pride won lone outing on Saratoga turf; must consider.

12TH: Mindframe is 2-for-2 and oozing with talent; takes his game to the next level. Resilience bounced in the Kentucky Derby; rebound threat at a price. Sierra Leone is more than good enough on best efforts but will be seriously undervalued. Protective could find the 1 1/4-mile distance right in his wheelhouse.

13TH: In All My Dreams was pace and trip compromised when second in debut; gets there today. North End Lady is working with a purpose for first start since last fall; dangerous. Top of the Table is bred to improve with switch to sod; don't ignore.

14TH: Tunisian Spring projects as the dominant speed on the fence with aggressive handling. Roi Soleil could be in the catbird seat if top selection wilts at crunch time. Twenty Six Black was a determined winner in last; dangerous. Capture the Flag makes first start since moving to Todd Pletcher barn; very interesting.