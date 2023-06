12th-$1,500,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds, One Mile and One Half, Dirt, Cloudy

Belmont S. Presented by NYRA Bets

Off 7:02. Fast.

Fractional/Final Time: 24.06, 47.69, 1:12.56, 1:37.41, 2:02.068, 2:29.23.

Trainer: Jena M. Antonucci

Winner: Arcangelo, Gray or Roan Ridgling, by Arogate out of Modeling, by Tapit. Foaled May 11, 2020 in Kentuck.