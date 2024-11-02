Trainer Bob Baffert's horses finish 1-2 in $2 million Juvenile in Breeders' Cup at Del Mar

DEL MAR, Calif. — Citizen Bull won the $2 million Breeders' Cup Juvenile by 1 1/2 lengths and Gaming was second at Del Mar on Friday, giving Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert a 1-2 finish and his record sixth career victory in the race for 2-year-olds.

Ridden by Martin Garcia, Citizen Bull ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.07. He paid $33.80 at 15-1 odds.

Citizen Bull earned 30 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby, where Baffert will return next year for the first time since 2021. His three-year ban by Churchill Downs ended in July.

Gaming was the 6-1 third choice. Baffert's other entry, Getaway Car named for the Taylor Swift song, finished fourth at 25-1 odds.

“It's exciting when your horses show up,” Baffert said. “I was hoping they'd run 1-2-3.”

It was Baffert's 19th career Cup win and he broke a tie with D. Wayne Lukas for most Juvenile victories. Jockey Martin Garcia earned his fifth career Cup win.

“He always comes through. He's a big-time rider,” Baffert said of Garcia. “He told me, ‘I’m going to win it.'”

Martin Garcia celebrates after riding Citizen Bull to victory in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile horse race at Santa Anita Park in Del Mar, Calif., Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. Credit: AP/Gregory Bull

East Avenue, the 8-5 favorite, stumbled out of the starting gate and nearly went down to his knees. He finished ninth in the 10-horse field. Chancer McPatrick, the 5-2 second choice, lost for the first time in four career starts and was sixth.

Racing resumes Saturday with nine Cup races, highlighted by the $7 million Classic.

In other races:

— Immersive won the $2 million Juvenile Fillies by 4 1/2 lengths, giving trainer Brad Cox at least one Cup win in each of the last seven years. Ridden by Manny Cox, Immersive ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:44.36 to remain undefeated. Sent off as the 2-1 favorite, she paid $6 to win.

Ryan Moore rides Lake Victoria to victory in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf horse race at Santa Anita Park in Del Mar, Calif., Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. Credit: AP/Gregory Bull

— Lake Victoria overcame a challenging trip to win the $2 million Juvenile Fillies Turf by 1 1/4 lengths. The 2-year-old filly ran 1 mile in 1:34.28 and paid $3.40 as the 3-5 favorite. Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien and jockey Ryan Moore earned the win.

— Magnum Force rallied to overtake leader Governor Sam and win the $1 million Juvenile Turf Sprint by a quarter-length. The 12-1 shot ran five furlongs in 56.36 seconds and paid $27 to win. Irish trainer Ger Lyons and jockey Colin Keane earned their first Cup victories. Governor Sam, co-owned by Houston Astros free agent Alex Bregman, finished third.

— Henri Matisse won the $1 million Juvenile Turf, with Moore and O'Brien teaming for their second win of the day. Moore won his 16th career Cup race. It was O'Brien's 20th career Cup win and seventh in the race. Sent off as the 7-2 favorite, Henri Matisse ran 1 mile in 1:34.48. Iron Man Cal was second and Aomori City third. There was a lengthy steward's inquiry involving New Century, who finished fourth and Dream On, who was fifth, but there was no change to the order of finish.