Future of horse racing in Northern California is dealt a blow after group withdraws meet application

The future of horse racing in Northern California was dealt a blow Monday when the California Authority of Racing Fairs voted unanimously to withdraw its application for a racing meeting starting later this month at Pleasanton Fairgrounds.

The California Horse Racing Board had been set to discuss racing at Pleasanton at its meeting on Thursday.

Golden State Racing, a consortium of owners, trainers, and breeders working with the CARF, had proposed a reduced meeting from Dec. 26-June 8. The current meeting at Pleasanton, which began in October, ends Wednesday.

Business at Pleasanton has been down considerably compared to the Golden Gate Fields fall meeting in 2023. Golden Gate Fields, located about 30 minutes from Pleasanton, closed permanently in June, leading to the creation of the Golden State Racing meeting.

“The mounting economic challenges felt throughout horseracing and inconsistent handle in Northern California compel the conclusion that, for now, Pleasanton operating as a training facility and Southern California running races for horses stabled there would be in the best interests of both Northern California and Southern California,” the California Horse Racing Board said in a statement Monday.

Last month, CHRB chairman Greg Ferraro was critical of the Golden State Racing meeting, and said that if an effort to sustain racing in Northern California fails “we could take down racing in the state.”

“While this conclusion is undoubtedly disappointing to nearly everyone involved and presents its own challenges, the CHRB views this arrangement as temporary," the racing board said.

The CHRB said it sees an opportunity for all stakeholders to work together to pursue purse enhancements that are essential for California racing to remain competitive with the rest of the country.

“We are hopeful that should such supplements be realized, California will once again support two thriving thoroughbred circuits and offer purses equal to or above those in other states,” the statement said.

Officials with Santa Anita, whose parent company owned Golden Gate Fields, have proposed consolidating racing at Santa Anita in Arcadia, which is 355 miles south of Pleasanton.