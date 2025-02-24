SportsHorse Racing

Twin B Joe Fresh is harness racing's Horse of the Year

By The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. — Twin B Joe Fresh, a female pacer who went 10-for-10 in stakes and invitational finals last year, was named harness racing’s 2024 Horse of the Year at the U.S. Harness Writers Association Dan Patch Awards banquet on Sunday.

The 4-year-old received 126 of 142 votes. She also was named Pacer of the Year.

Twin B Joe Fresh finished no worse than second in all 13 of her races last year, winning 11 and earning $895,562. She is owned by trainer Chris Ryder, driver Dexter Dunn, Peter Trebotica and Barry Spak.

She is the first Horse of the Year for Ryder and the second for Dunn, who on Sunday was honored as Driver of the Year.

Five-year-old mare Jiggy Jog S, the winner of last year’s $1 million MGM Yonkers International, was named Trotter of the Year.

Other honorees included Trainer of the Year Noel Daley, Owner of the Year Burke Racing/Weaver Bruscemi and Rising Star Brett Beckwith.

