Ed McNamara's Aqueduct selections for Monday, Feb. 20

Best bet: DR. ARDITO (6TH)

Best value: GOOD ACCELEBRATE (5TH)

FIRST: How bad is this field? Gagliano is 2-for-41 and has a chance. Infringement won at Aqueduct at this grade and distance three races back. R Girl Faith won last vs. cheaper but has finished far behind Infringement and Gagliano, who loves to run third (13 times).

SECOND: Reigning Chick (3-for-8) at the Big A has run well at 7 furlongs, fits well at 6 1/2. Bankers Daughter (seven seconds) finished third to Reigning Chick two back. True Empress won easily in October over this course and distance.

THIRD: Synonymous just crushed a similar group over this track. Why not again? Like many on this card, Raffinity has chronic seconditis (runner-up seven times in 23 races). Rhubarb Martini hasn't run since last May but has two wins at a mile.

FOURTH: Win for Gold couldn't catch a runaway leader last time but should find this group easier. Jokemeister gets class hike after wiring weaker. Fenway is a need-to-lead type who usually quits late; in front as far as he goes.

FIFTH: Good Accelebrate made a slight late gain in an even third at this grade and distance; eligible to move up. Clover Street was second, third only two times against maidens. Bushwick is out of a dam with four winners from five starters; wouldn't have to be much to win her debut.

SIXTH: Dr. Ardito tries for sixth straight win in his stakes debut for Chad Brown. Race's best closer is 4-for-5 over track, 3-for-3 at a mile. Wudda U Think Now (7-for-11 at Big A) has won four state-bred stakes but may get pace pressure from Bankit and Sea Foam. Bankit was less than a length behind top selection last time.

SEVENTH: No Burn is consistent mile specialist (5-for-9) with speed; should handle class rise. Bourbon Calling (19-for-33 in the money) belongs underneath in exactas. Market Alert fell just short of stakes-winner Wudda U Think Now last month.

EIGHTH: Please Be Nice powered clear by 10 lengths in front-running debut in mud; three strong works since. What's Up Bro adds Lasix off decent third against this kind. Looms Boldly has run big in both starts and gets Lasix from Brad Cox, who wins 39% of the time with that angle.