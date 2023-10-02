Steve Matthews' Belmont at the Big A selections for Friday, Oct. 6

Best bet: LATEST EDITION (8)

Best value: BARRAGE (4)

FIRST: Tooshay logged a pair of sharp 5-furlong drills since game placing last out. La Grotte is speedy and rested; dangerous. Best Coast also is fleet-footed and makes first start since claimed; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Ohana Honor tallied fast final fraction when winning second in a row last time; takes another. City Fever could play out as the main speed on the hedge; very dangerous. Appraise consistently fires big efforts; be no surprise.

THIRD: Suspended Campaign owns field's fastest late-pace figures on "A" efforts. Linny Kate has positional speed and favorable, outside post. Mariah's Fortune takes troubling price plunge in first start since claimed; be wary.

FOURTH: Barrage notched swift final fraction when winning last; more to come. City Man is riding a two-race winning streak; could easily take another. Spirit of St Louis owns three wins and two seconds from five starts; certain underlay.

FIFTH: Disappearance tallied sharp late-pace figure when a clear-cut maiden winner in last; pairs up. Forced Ranking was a pace-pressing winner in last; dangerous. American Law should be aided by cutback to 7 furlongs.

SIXTH: Billy's Got Issues was compromised by soft pace flow in last; forward move predicted. Carpe's Dream should be favorably placed near the front at big price; very interesting. Aruba could impact if fractions get hot and hectic.

SEVENTH: Hunt Ball fired 5-furlong bullet since clear-cut placing in debut; rates close call. Drum Roll Please exits fast-figured second in last; big-time player. Pentathlon has worked swiftly since first start; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Latest Edition should pack enhanced wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs. Linarite will benefit from return to longer sprint. Three Girls is a front-running threat on best; dangerous.

NINTH: Eyes on Target gets confident price boost in first start since claimed. Principled Stand will prove a tough customer on a soft lead. Original would be aided by pace meltdown.

10TH: Mistical Curlin exits front-running score in last; controlling speed once again. Paddington also is fleet-footed and will prove very tough if able to wrest early command. Complete Agenda makes third start of form cycle; both wins on Big A loam.

11TH: Red Butterfly could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Sugar and Speights is bred to handle switch to sod. Dance With Me Babe could prove tough on a soft lead. Galatrona makes first grass start with maiden-claiming tag; very interesting.