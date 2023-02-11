Ed McNamara's Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Feb. 12

Best bet: BANK STING (3)

Best value: LATE NIGHT LARRY (8)

FIRST: Trevor Bardette just missed last time when dropped to this $25,000 maiden-claiming level; graduation day. Steerage is a teaser (four seconds in last five starts), a hard habit to break. First-timer Noah's Destiny has a few sharp workouts.

SECOND: Two Redheads takes big class drop after solid second despite poor start. Bernt Again fell short by a nose at this grade. Hypnocurrency could move up with Lasix.

THIRD: Bank Sting, a multiple-stakes winner, is a classy mare who's 6-for-9 at Aqueduct and 4-for-5 going 6 furlongs. She beat her main threat, Betsy Blue, twice last fall and it looks like another 1-2 finish in Broadway Stakes for New York-breds. Funny How ("Goodfellas" reference) has won four straight over the track.

FOURTH: Here's a dismal group of seven $20,000 maiden claimers who are 0-for-75. Wanna bet? I apologize for putting an 0-for-18 horse on top, but I ended up with North Pole (four seconds, eight thirds). Proven Hope and Tiger Town Boy are my guesses for second and third.

FIFTH: Sweet as Sugar must lead and could take this cheap bunch all the way. Got a feeling that Villareggia (2-for-27) could run second for the seventh time. Good as Gold could slip into the trifecta.

SIXTH: Another uninspiring field features horses who are 1-for-life. Bourbon's Hope, a five-time beaten favorite, has speed and may have found a field he can beat. B C Glory Days has 10 in-the-money finishes in 23 starts. Romanoatsee tries a mile after being third at 7 furlongs.

SEVENTH: Printrack has early foot and takes 100% class drop. Fits well with this bunch. Handsome Cat is 4-for-10 at 6 furlongs; won at Penn National his last time at this level. Striking Speed could clunk up for third.

EIGHTH: Laurel shipper Late Night Larry turns back to a mile after easy win going 1 1/16 and picks up hot Manny Franco. Joey Loose Lips tries to stretch his speed an extra furlong. Uno is slumping but is 3-for-7 at Aqueduct and can handle the distance.

NINTH: Chess Spectacular gets a total makeover (first-time gelding, adds Lasix and blinkers) and drops into maiden claimer for Charlton Baker. Super Coach Fred debuted with even second in mud; include in exotics. Arrebato, by speed sire Goldencents, debuts in weak field.