Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Dec. 18

FIRST: Western Lane returns to dirt and fired crisp 5-furlong work last week; forward move predicted. Wings Like Eagles was a much-the-best winner in last; logical, short-priced contender. Sourcing Network debuts for Chad Brown; really need more?

SECOND: Jade's Dream wheels back in eight days after non-stressful fifth in last; more in the tank. Hagler drops and owns speed and fast back numbers; dangerous. Forever Wicked looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

THIRD: Run Devil was a Z-pattern third in last; ready for best in second start since more than two-year layoff. Shigeko drops and goes turf to dirt; very interesting. Freudian owns fast numbers on "A" efforts; must consider.

FOURTH: Its All Relevant projects as the speed of the speed with proper handling. American Power will be in the catbird seat if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Its Mandatory was eased last time after fast-figured win in previous start; bounce-back threat.

FIFTH: Curlin's Wisdom owns positional speed and fast numbers; rates close call. Up to the Mark has been compromised by wide trips in last two starts; must consider. Perceived makes third start of form cycle; price will be tempting.

SIXTH: Don't Tell Amy was pace and trip compromised when a clear-cut second in debut; 5-furlong bullet on Dec. 1 seals the deal. Graceful has trained strongly since much-improved third in most recent start; very playable. Lucky Combination debuts for potent first-out barn; follow the money.

SEVENTH: Alicia's Way has won three straight at Finger Lakes; keeps on giving. More Mango was speed sharpened in last; very interesting. Exfiltration is a front-running threat on best efforts.

EIGHTH: Royal Tryst tallied swift late-pace figure when a hard-charging winner in last; pairs up. Blake B., another last-race victor, could have more to give in third start of form cycle. Money Supply fits the classic Chad Brown profile; be no surprise.

NINTH: Tonal Impact must overcome tough post, but is riding a three-race winning streak and makes first start since claimed by Linda Rice. Big Venezuela is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Blu Grotto could impact if fractions get hot and hectic.

TENTH: Maize Loved Laffy ships in from West Virginia with regular rider after sharp second at Mountaineer last out; ready for prime time. Super Slide is riding a forward line on the numbers; worth long look. Jessica's Race is fresh and owns positional speed; intriguing. Striking Melody fired swift 5-furlong breeze since last start; price will be tempting.