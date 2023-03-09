Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, March 12

Best Bet: FIRST DEPUTY (7); Best Value: LET FREEDOM SPRING (6)

FIRST: K D Kakes was second by more than 16 lengths last time; her day today. Dashing Della drops and makes third start of form cycle; dangerous. Frosty Invasion was second to a 15-length winner in last; don't ignore.

SECOND: Sevier owns positional speed and ships in for Jamie Ness; main speed with proper ride. Funny Joke made sustained rally to win last; very dangerous. Glory Road regressed in last after logging string of strong efforts; rebound threat.

THIRD: Know It All Audrey could secure unchallenged lead with heads-up handling. Captainsdaughter could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Timeless Journey is another that would be aided by fast fractions.

FOURTH: Captivating Cara makes first start for new barn after 11-length score in last; more to come. Icy Stare Down could prove very tough on a soft lead. Fantail is another that's quick from gate and is a serious front-end threat if unchallenged.

FIFTH: Divine Wine was dueled into defeat last time; better pace dynamics today. Timed Out exits game placing in last; dangerous. Just a Nyquist gets much-needed class relief; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Let Freedom Spring displayed newfound speed in last; quick return (13 days) seals the deal. Old Point tallied swift late-pace figure when second in last; very dangerous. Proven Hope was second in last two starts; runner-up again?

SEVENTH: First Deputy visually impressed when winning last start; pairs up at a price. Warrior's Revenge owns speed and fast figures; likely underlay. Scilly Cay could be in the garden if fractions get hot and hectic.

EIGHTH: Amanda's Folly tallied quick final fraction when a clear-cut maiden winner in last; keeps on giving. Maggie T could play out as the main speed on the fence; very dangerous. Bella Michelle could make forward move with Lasix added today; don't dismiss.

NINTH: Sweet Fury should pack amplified wallop with turnback to 6 furlongs. Laochi owns speed and drops; worth long look. Princess Sonya, another that's quick from gate, fired crisp half-mile drill on Feb. 24; right in the thick of this. Spooky Lady also is fleet-footed and should be aided by cutback to sprint.