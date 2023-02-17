Ed McNamara's Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Feb. 18

Best bet: TODAY'S FLAVOR (8TH)

Best value: THERE BE DRAGONS (7TH)

FIRST: Laurel Valley, who's had a few decent works, drops trying to score for Todd Pletcher in perplexing opener for low-grade maiden claimers. First-timer Saratoga Red wouldn't have to be much to beat those who have run. Boys Code drops to lowest level after five flops.

SECOND: Sheriff Bianco has speed, likes Big A (three wins, two seconds in five starts); close second in last two $62,500 optional claimers. Nabokov also was runner-up in last two at this grade. King Angelo up in class after easy score in slop.

THIRD: Battle Bling gets rematch with Falconet, who beat her in mud Jan. 1 in listed stakes. Battle Bling (12-5-5-0 on fast tracks) gets lukewarm vote in the Heavenly Prize over Falconet, who's 2-for-2 on off going, which may have made the difference last time. Frost Point takes class hike after crushing an optional claimer.

FOURTH: Left Leaning Lucy debuts for Rob Atras off two strong efforts vs. this kind; trainer wins 27% off the claim. Cinderella's Cause (three wins at distance) got one at similar level at Big A in November. Betty's Smile has speed; class drop may help.

FIFTH: Here's another baffling maiden grab bag. Amanda's Folly (0-for-6) ran her best race (second) at mile vs. weaker; maybe with these. K D Kakes, beaten twice as favorite, stretches out after three duds sprinting. Queenpin drops from state-bred maiden special for Gargan (27% first-time Lasix).

SIXTH: Jay'stalker descends to level of win for Bruce Levine, adds Manny Franco; surprise package? Breadman, likely favorite, would dominate if he repeats runaway at $25,000 level two months ago; no value, and why the huge class drop? Jaa Mode (two route wins at Finger Lakes) should be competitive.

SEVENTH: There Be Dragons cuts back to one-turn mile for Pletcher after solid third going two turns at Tampa Bay Downs, whose deep surface often improves fitness. Power in Numbers stretches out a furlong after distant second at 6-5 in debut for Chad Brown. Register tries a mile after two seconds in sprints.

EIGHTH: Today's Flavor has a serious pace advantage, won his last three by total of 20 1/2 lengths. Lays over weak bunch of challengers. Twelth Man (five seconds in 14 races) looks best of the rest. Ryan's Cat often hits the board but is 0-for-11 the past two years.

NINTH: Allaboutthemoney, competitive at a mile vs. arguably better in California, closed strongly for second in sprint in Big A debut for Jacobson. Afjan was in the money in last three; use in trifectas. Callaloo tries open company after breaking maiden in slop vs. state-breds.