Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Jan. 12

FIRST: Piccolo Diavolo was a clear-cut second behind a runaway winner in debut; wisely given a month to recover. First Trumpet drops after bouncing last time; rebound threat. Heard On Thestreet is from a dam that has thrown winners from two foals to race; could be the goods.

SECOND: Commerce Comet owns speed and makes first start since claimed; big effort on tap. Big Save looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Moving Pictures worked two times since sharp placing in last; dangerous.

THIRD: Midnight Concerto compiled tight work tab for first start since Labor Day; ready. Poseidon's Mist is riding a forward line on the numbers; very playable. Sendera ships in from Kentucky after working swiftly at Turfway Park; stay tuned to the tote.

FOURTH: Keystone Field owns fast figures and makes first start since claimed by Linda Rice. Alternate Reality could impact if pace meltdown ensues. Bourbon Calling makes quick return and owns positional speed; worth long look.

FIFTH: Voleuse exits determined maiden score in last and owns faster back figures; pairs up. Lavon should pack enhanced kick with slight cutback in distance; price will be tempting. Little Linzee makes peak start of form cycle; more than good enough on best.

SIXTH: Big Engine wheels back in a hurry after sharp second last week; more to come. Chuck Willis is fresh and looms the main speed; very dangerous. Ikigai also is fleet-footed and needed last; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Fluid Situation is training with a purpose for first start since October; profitable layoff barn. Divine Armor runs late and should be aided by today's longer trip. Nova Rags and Twenty Four Mamba are last-race winners that must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: What a Blast projects as the main speed on the rail with proper handling. Blu Grotto could be in the garden if top selection hits the wall. Apollo Rising is riding a two-race winning streak but must overcome daunting post; mixed message. Stjames could land in exotics if fractions get hot and hectic.