Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Feb. 2

Best bet: ALBEDO (4)

Best value: J J'S JOKER (7)

FIRST: Active Duty overcame soft pace to break maiden last time; more to come. Union Express is rested and drops; dangerous. Irie Man pulls weight from field with 10-pound bug aloft; price will be tempting.

SECOND: Mike Miceli entry: Bernie Goes Boom is fresh and gets Lasix and mate Damage made middle move in last; potent pairing in ultra-weak field. Tino in Toga was done in by slow start in last; worth a look. Belmont Union is firster that need not be much in this group; follow the money.

THIRD: Return the Ring owns speed and hails from capable layoff barn. Chalky Cat packs solid late kick on best efforts. Bronx Bomber is training sharply for first start in eight weeks; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Albedo makes third start of form cycle; breakthrough predicted. Allofasuddenlee is fleet-footed and adds blinkers; serious wire-to-wire threat. Mugsy Fury makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; must consider.

FIFTH: Flat Out Flying tallied fast late-pace number when a five-length winner in last; pairs up. Gun Maestro is speedy and logs fast figures on "A" efforts; dangerous. He's Got This makes first start since claimed by Jamie Ness; very playable.

SIXTH: Quick Hammer tallied swift internal and final figures when winning by more than nine lengths last time; best-of-50 half mile on Tuesday seals the deal. Concorde Spirit made sustained rally to win last; price will be tempting. G T Five Hundred also holds razor-sharp current condition; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: J J's Joker flattened after securing contending position on the turn last out; forward move predicted. Ragazzo Diabolico could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Scat Tu Tap was a fast-figured third in last; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Troubled Luck gets class relief after non-stressful fifth in last; improvement expected. Alley's Song was a change-of-pace third in last; very interesting. Short Shift is speedy and dons the shades; serious front-end threat. Mo Damorninggrouch's speed gives him a puncher's chance at a fat ticket.