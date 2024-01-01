Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Jan. 4

Best bet: THE MIGHTY DON (8)

Best value: KID'S LAST LAUGH (6)

FIRST: He's Got It was an even fifth in the slop last time; forward move on dry land. Elite Forces logged fast figures in all three starts; prohibitive price is the problem. Necromancer, away since April, notched most recent win after layoff; very interesting.

SECOND: Halo City will be aided by today's longer trip. Jackie the Joker was a sharp second in last; dangerous. Freudian should pack enhanced kick with cutback to mile.

THIRD: Dolly's Bank drops after flashing newfound speed in last; call based on price. Perfect Outcome worked twice since two-move fifth in last; improvement predicted. Nobilis makes third start of form cycle; worth long look.

FOURTH: Bold Victory regressed in last after winning two in a row; rebounds. Portos makes first start since gelded; dangerous. Optic Way owns speed and drilled three times since front-running second last time; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Big Engine is riding a two-race winning streak; more to come. Tommy Gun is speedy and has also won two in a row; very playable. Full Moon Fever could impact at beefy ticket if pace meltdown ensues.

SIXTH: Kid's Last Laugh tallied improved final fraction when breaking maiden last time; returns quick dividends in first start since claimed. She's Awesome consistently delivers big efforts; must consider. Magniloquent is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

SEVENTH: Missing Fortune could be ideally positioned in field with ample speed. Majestic Return is quick from gate and fired 3-furlong bullet for first start in seven weeks. Sue Ellen Mishkin also is fleet-footed and has won three of last four; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: The Mighty Don drops and could play out as the main speed with proper handling. Sin Nombre could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall. Good Reunion took backward step in last after sharp second in debut; big-time player. Chalky Cat is riding a forward line on the numbers; don't overlook.