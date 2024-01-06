Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Jan. 7

Best bet: DOT'S DOLLAR (7)

FIRST: Unheard is rested, gets Lasix and drops; ready in weak opener. She She's Shadow could be the prime beneficiary if top selection wilts in the lane. Next On Stage could prove very tough on soft lead. Extra Dirty should be aided by cutback to 6 furlongs.

SECOND: Afilada was pace-compromised last time; forward move predicted. Shasi displayed improved speed in last; dangerous. Shigeko makes third start of form cycle; worth long look.

THIRD: Darn That Song compiled tight work tab for first start since May. Suspended Campaign takes two-level class drop; fire sale? Captivating Cara, another that takes suspicious plunge, owns fast numbers on best efforts.

FOURTH: Shore Time failed to handle wet tracks in last two starts; demand dry land. Wonder Wonderland fired half-mile bullet on Dec. 16; very interesting. Profitability adds blinkers and Lasix; don't expect profitable price.

FIFTH: Kara Para consistently logs field's fastest final fractions. Reigning Chick is riding a forward line on the numbers; very playable. Bon Adieu exits front-end score in last; dangerous.

SIXTH: Play was a useful fourth in debut; improvement expected. Authorize owns speed and adds blinkers but has failed repeatedly at short odds; handle with care. Le Bar, idle since June, was a fast-figured third in debut; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Dot's Dollar logged sharp work slate for first start in 50 days; primed. Saffa's Day is speedy and fresh; big-time, front-running threat. Allaboutthemoney could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

EIGHTH: Luigi's Spirit ships in for capable Maryland-based barn; ready for prime time. Olympic Dreams has trained strongly since determined win in last; big-time player. Good Skate is rested and owns fast back numbers.

NINTH: Dream On Cara makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; soft spot. Follow the Fed should pack enhanced kick with cutback to sprint. Army of Thoughts was second to a repeat winner last time; right in the thick of this. Mo Damorninggrouch owns competitive figures on "A" efforts.