Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, March 3

Best bet: BACKED BY GOLD (7)

Best value: MRS BELL (5)

FIRST: Connect the Brocks is riding a forward line on late-pace and final figures; call based on price. West Star adds blinkers and should be favorably positioned near the front; dangerous. Midnight Express was a clear-cut second in last; logical contender.

SECOND: Jet Speed owns speed and could get the early jump with heads-up handling. John's Protege is fresh and owns fast back numbers; worth long look. Ghostlyprince makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; worth long look.

THIRD: Battuta d'Oro should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 7 furlongs. Magical Ways should be favorably placed near the front; dangerous. D Hopper compiled tight work tab for debut for Chad Brown; follow the money.

FOURTH: Stone Creator exits fast-figured, front-end score in last; pairs up. Tough Street delivers tough efforts with machinelike consistency; be no surprise. Bustin Bay was claimed from clear-cut score in last; must consider.

FIFTH: Mrs Bell was a tough-trip fourth in last after game placing in prior; rebounds. Fuligni was a front-running second in last two; big-time player. Follow the Fed was compromised by wide trip in last; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Curlins Choir has yet to taste defeat in two starts; takes another. Howzyourcashflow visually impressed when winning debut by more than nine lengths; very dangerous. Will Be Famous, another last-race winner, could easily take this with similar effort.

SEVENTH: Backed by Gold logged solid late-pace figure when winning last; more to give. Early Edition cuts back to 6 furlongs after middle move and fade in last; very playable. Spin a Yarn is a front-running threat on "A" efforts.

EIGHTH: F F Rocket gets class relief after tough trip in last; forward move predicted. Quick Tempo is quick from the gate and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Heir Port owns fast numbers but takes suspicious price plunger; mixed message. Midnightcharly could impact if pace meltdown ensues; very interesting.