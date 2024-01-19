Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Jan. 20

Best bet: HIGHWAY HARMONY (9)

Best value: WONDER WONDERLAND (3)

FIRST: Dream On Cara was a useful third in first start since August; forward move predicted. Army of Thoughts never got going in the mud last time; dangerous on dry land. Practical Miss was a hard-fought second in last; bounces today?

SECOND: Fight Fiercely packs solid kick on best efforts; call based on price. Hot Rod Rumble owns speed and drops; dangerous. Face Abbario regressed in last after fast-figured win two back; very playable.

THIRD: Wonder Wonderland gets Lasix and returns to maiden claimers; breakthrough predicted. Profitability displayed improved speed in last; hard to show a profit when betting likely favorites. Collected Special has finished third in all three starts; more show dough?

FOURTH: Majestic Frontier is training sharply for first start since October; ready. Digital drops in first start since claimed by Linda Rice; fire sale? Keystone Field, an uncoupled barn mate of Digital, is more than good enough on best efforts.

FIFTH: By the Glass gets class relief, adds blinkers and drilled twice since last start; improvement predicted. Next On Stage could prove very tough on soft lead but has repeatedly failed at short odds; mixed message. Autumn's Turn is from a dam that has produced three stakes winners; very interesting.

SIXTH: Blake B. took backward step in last after front-end score in prior; crisp half-mile breeze on Jan. 6 seals the deal. Nobodyridesforfree makes third start of form cycle; worth long look. Alfio also makes third outing since layoff and drops; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Business Model was compromised by wide trip in last. Flint Ridge failed to show usual speed in last; price will be tempting. Sagamore Mischief is fresh and returns to selling ranks; must consider. Royal Tryst can impact at huge ticket if pace meltdown ensues.

EIGHTH: Rosebug noticeably picked up the tempo in morning drills as race day drew near; fires big shot. Hot Fudge and Ain't Broke are an uncoupled duo from the Linda Rice barn and each is riding a three-race win streak; neither would surprise.

NINTH: Highway Harmony logged only win on Big A loam; set for best in third start since 11-month layoff. Sandy's Garden tallied improved internal numbers in last; very playable. George's Vice has won two in a row; right in the thick of this. Try It Again is training with a purpose for Rudy Rodriguez; worth long look.