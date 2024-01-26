Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Jan. 27

Best bet: MACALLAN (8)

Best value: KAZ SUGAR BANK (5)

FIRST: Echo in Eternity compiled tight work tab for first start since June; ready. Foxy Cara looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Monetary Monarch needed last; don't ignore.

SECOND: Simply owns fast back numbers and gets class relief. Keystone Field also drops and is more than good enough on "A" efforts. Forty Two Ace owns speed and could prove tough on a soft lead.

THIRD: Stolen Magic fired two swift 5-furlong drills since breaking maiden in November; more to come. Iridescent was a fast-figured, front-end winner in last; very dangerous. Air Cav hails from Brad Cox barn; must consider.

FOURTH: Have You Heard looks very strong on paper but will offer paltry price; hard to bet on or against. Muazarah gets Lasix and returns to dirt; very interesting. Ridgewood Runner drilled three times since third in last; worth long look.

FIFTH: Kaz Sugar Bank was a non-stressful fourth last out; forward move predicted. Light Man is training with a purpose for first start in 18 months; demand square price. Icy Flavor has finished second in last four starts; runner-up again?

SIXTH: Gate Song fired two bullet drills since even third in debut; addition of Lasix seals the deal. Value Area has a bad case of seconditis (four in a row); demand value. Best Impression is training swiftly for debut; could be the goods.

SEVENTH: Saffa's Day projects as the main speed with aggressive handling. Trafalgar could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall. Un Ojo was a determined winner in last; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Macallan consistently logs field's fastest late-pace figures. Suerte could play out as the controlling front-runner. Mama's Gold also is speedy, took backward step in last after winning three straight; big-time threat on best.

NINTH: Hot Fudge has worked sharply since determined score on Dec. 9; keeps on giving. Rosebug could impact if fractions get fast and furious. Ain't Broke, an uncoupled barn mate of top pick, is riding a three-race winning streak; right in the thick of this.

10TH: Modern Era, a breakthrough maiden winner in last at Parx, could receive perfect setup in likely pace dynamics. Thank You Jon was done in by scorching splits last time; very playable. Von Hoff was engaged in same speed duel as Thank You Jon last time; worth long look. Magia Nera closes and would be aided by front-end fisticuffs; don't ignore.