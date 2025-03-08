Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, March 9

Best bet: TWENTY FOUR MAMBA (8)

Best value: GRACEFUL ROSE (1)

FIRST: Graceful Rose tallied fast late-pace figure when winning last; pairs up. Splashy was done in by pace pressure last time; dangerous. Will Be Famous makes first start since claimed by Brad Cox after winning most recent; must consider.

SECOND: Bernie Goes Boom was a clear-cut maiden winner last time; more to give. Sunday Gilt was freshened after breaking maiden by eight lengths on Jan. 4; very playable. Steel Vengeance bounced last time after fast-figured win two back; big-time threat.

THIRD: Nikki Brainburst projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive handling. Good Mission could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall. Sandi's Satire gets sizable class drop; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Timaeus makes third start of form cycle and gets favorable cutback in distance. The Monopoly Man drops after even third in last; worth long look. Mackville is competitive on best efforts; price will be tempting.

FIFTH: Paxsational tallied improved internal numbers last time; controlling front-runner with proper ride. Spun and Won packs solid kick on "A" efforts; very playable. J D Factor was a clear-cut second in last; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Scarborough Fair made sustained rally to win last; takes another. To Be Loved by You could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Beira is riding a forward line on the numbers; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Just Words gets Lasix for 3-year-old debut; tight work tab seals the deal. Global Charmer was a hard-fought second in last; regresses today? Melancia owns speed and drops; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Twenty Four Mamba gets class relief after making middle and fading last time; forward move predicted. Reasoned Analysis packs potent late kick and fits Chad Brown's signature pattern; dangerous. Bouncer is fleet-footed and gets favorable cutback to sprint; must consider.

NINTH: Amedeus Music is fresh and a four-time winner on Big A loam; ready. Brew Pub was a clear-cut second in last; dangerous. Jackson Heights makes peak start of form cycle and drops; worth long look. Montebello exits front-end score in last; must be factored into the mix.