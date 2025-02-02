Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Feb. 8

Best bet: SKYLANDER (8)

Best value: ON THE HILL (4)

FIRST: Wild Mischief never got into the flow on sloppy surface last time; dry land is key. Forever to Go owns three seconds and a third from four starts; logical, short-priced threat. Miss American Pie drilled four times since third in debut; worth long look.

SECOND: Soontobeking was a determined winner in last; more to give. Sand Devil has won both starts by a combined 16 lengths; paltry price is the problem. National Identity has hit the board in all three outings; consider.

THIRD: Storm Changer regressed in last after hard-charging score in debut; rebounds. Naive Melody set swift fractions when a front-end winner in first start; be no surprise. Straca is favorably posted outside in compact field.

FOURTH: On the Hill was a tough-trip second in last; more to come. Limit Up was freshened after clear-cut win at Finger Lakes in November; very playable. Heavyweight Champs is a front-end threat on "A" effort.

FIFTH: One Vision drops, adds blinkers and gets Lasix; forward move predicted. Sway the Jury showed speed and faded in debut; tighter today. Stimuli and Sweet Julian are newcomers that must be considered if money shows.

SIXTH: Paula's a Star was third by a pole in well-bet debut last May; best-of-178 half-mile on Jan. 26 seals the deal. Formaggio is fresh and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Maxaluna noticeably picked up the tempo in final workout; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Ariana Rye tallied improved final fraction when a change-of-pace second in last; keeps on giving. La Banquera was a fast-figured, wire-to-wire winner in last; bounces today? Top of the Table made sustained rally to win last; don't overlook.

EIGHTH: Skylander drilled four times since winning fourth straight on Dec. 28; logs another. Gun It exits determined score at this level in last; potential speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Cascais fits Chad Brown's signature profile; big-time player.

NINTH: Consider It Done compiled tight work tab for debut; call in field with vulnerable favorite. Vekinda has finished second as the chalk in last three starts; runner-up again? Roofer should be aided by cutback to sprint; don't ignore. Merica's Back fired a 5-furlong bullet on Jan. 18; follow the money.