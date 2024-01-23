Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Jan. 26

Best bet: MASON MANIA (3)

Best value: DOLLY'S BANK (9)

FIRST: Quiescent is rested and projects as the main speed with aggressive handling. Take Time to Dream could be the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall. Keep It Sexy is another that would be aided by pace meltdown.

SECOND: Flamingo Hawk drops after wide trip; forward move predicted. Critical Threat also gets class relief and makes quick return (12 days); dangerous. Prince James owns fast back numbers; don't ignore.

THIRD: Mason Mania tallied swift late-pace figure when winning by nearly six lengths last time; pairs up. Majestic Frontier training sharply for first start since October; very interesting. Digital drops in first start since claimed by Linda Rice; damaged goods?

FOURTH: Bad to the Bones consistently logs field's fastest final figures. What a Blast is speedy and could prove tough on a soft lead. Newport Bridge was a change-of-pace fifth in last; worth long look.

FIFTH: My Girl Jal was compromised by wide trip in last; price will be on your side. She's Awesome has finished second as the favorite in last two starts; burns more money as the chalk? Anileate failed to deliver best in the mud last time; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Sagamore Mischief is training sharply for first start since Thanksgiving; fires big shot. Business Model packs potent kick on "A" efforts. Royal Tryst, another that runs late, will offer juicy price.

SEVENTH: Voleuse was victimized by wide trip last out; amplified wallop at 6 furlongs. Sandy's Garden was dueled into defeat last time; dangerous. Highway Harmony makes third start of form cycle; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Jacobson entry: Laughing Boy is speedy and mate Quality Chic owns stalker's style; potent pairing. Olympic Dreams is riding a two-race winning streak; big-time player. Tabeguache has the benefit of the rail at 9 furlongs; must consider.

NINTH: Dolly's Bank was a tough-trip fourth in last; throw deep in wide-open nightcap. Compromiser gets favorable cutback to mile; very playable. Sin Nombre is improving with every start; dangerous. Runandscore was a game second in last; must be factored into the mix.