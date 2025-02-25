Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Feb. 28

Best bet: I AM EV (9)

Best value: TOMACON (5)

FIRST: Gabby's Legacy compiled four tight works for first start in eight weeks; big effort on tap. St. Addie was a useful fourth in debut; dangerous. Material Girl fits the signature Chad Brown profile; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Carol Said No made sustained rally to win by more than five lengths last out; more to come. Honey in the Bank, another open-lengths winner, could play out as the main speed. Ada May never fired in the mud last out; worth look on dry land.

THIRD: Break the Fall regressed in last after displaying improved speed in prior; rebounds today. Allofasuddenlee is fleet-footed and could prove tough on a soft lead. Big Ego, second in last, owns fast back numbers; very interesting.

FOURTH: Purpose owns field's fastest final figures and is favorably posted outside. Calling an Audible is competitive with top selection on best efforts. Lumenique was a non-stressful fourth in last; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Tomacon logged only win at today's mile distance; call drop seals the deal. Glint, a clear-cut maiden winner in last, makes first start since claimed by Linda Rice; dangerous. Brown Don't Stop should be aided by cutback to shorter trip.

SIXTH: Mo Rhodes gets confident class hike after 10-length win last time; pairs up. Cut the Cord owns speed and fast figures; likely to attract the bulk of the cash. Prove Worthy exits game placing and makes third start of form cycle; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Light the Way was done in by fast fractions last time; speed of the speed with aggressive handling. Prince of Truth switches to go-to rider for Linda Rice; worth long look. Silo Ridge failed to beat a horse last time but owns fast back numbers; must take the good with the bad. Face the Facts owns speed but has been sidelined for 14 months; mixed message.

EIGHTH: Puckish was a solid-numbered maiden winner in most recent start and is likely to be ignored in the wagering because of Finger Lakes running lines. Uncle Jim was overmatched in the Withers Stakes last time; potential underlay. Tapwrits Temper was a sharp second in last; must consider.

NINTH: I Am Ev tallied sharp final fraction when second in gapped-out field last time; added furlong plays to strength. Tale of the Tail exits sprints and should be favorably positioned near the front. Mary in the Irons was a useful fourth in debut; improvement. Tower Twenty Two was third versus pricier field last time; must consider.