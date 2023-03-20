Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, March 24

Best bet: CARLY HUSTLE (5)

Best value: SECURITY CODE (7)

FIRST: Thinkaboutit turns back to distance of all five career wins. Gagetown has drilled four times since claimed from last start; dangerous. Secret Rules is fresh and looms a front-end threat on best efforts; very playable.

SECOND: Cloud Music was a tough-trip third in last; lightly raced and improving. Stjames could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Long Term owns four seconds from six starts; minor award again?

THIRD: My Gorgeous is riding a forward line on the numbers. Berning Honor owns speed and drops; dangerous. Midnight Rosie outworked 147 rivals in half-mile drill last week; worth long look.

FOURTH: Braciole has won two in a row; keeps on giving. Asymmetric returns from nine-month layoff for Chad Brown; classic trainer pattern. Agility was a clear-cut second in last; must consider.

FIFTH: Carly Hustle logged crisp half-mile breeze since decisive score last out; pairs up. Ruvies in Time owns fast numbers but drops after three poor efforts; handle with care at short odds. Its Cold in Dehere could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.

SIXTH: Fromanothamutha was second to a repeat winner in last; two works in the interim seal the deal. Gut Feeling compiled solid work tab for first start in 55 days; dangerous. Mandatory has trained impressively since game placing in last; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Security Code has trained strongly since third in key race last time; call based on price. Maple Leaf Mel logged clear-cut scores in both starts last summer; very dangerous. Les Bon Temps consistently delivers strong efforts; must consider.

EIGHTH: Forever Amy wheels back in 12 days after speed and fade versus pricier last out; call in weak nightcap. Franca compiled tight work tab for first start in six months; don't ignore. Mischief Motion is another that's trained sharply since last start; very interesting. Wine Goddess would be aided by fast fractions.