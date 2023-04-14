Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, April 16

Best bet: WINGS LIKE EAGLES (8)

Best value: MAJESTIC RETURN (4)

FIRST: Boys Code logged fast final fraction when a clear-cut second in last; takes another forward step. Connect the Brocks owns speed and drops; very interesting. Makart owns five seconds and three thirds from 15 starts; another minor award?

SECOND: Movie Moxy should pack intensified kick with cutback to 7 furlongs. Pharoah's Heart regressed in last after fast-figured win in prior; rebound threat. Hot Fudge could be ideally placed in the stalker's seat.

THIRD: Malavath has been idle since making stateside debut in BC Mile last November; much softer spot. Evvie Jets owns speed and could loves Big A sod; very dangerous. Whitebeam is training strongly for U.S. debut for Chad Brown; obvious threat.

FOURTH: Majestic Return logged three tight works since front-running maiden score last time; more to come. Security Code was a fast-figured second to much-the-best winner in last; worth long look. Joeybignose could be sitting in the garden if pace meltdown ensues.

FIFTH: Wonder Girl has drilled twice since improved third in last; call in wide-open turf dash. Solevo Spritz is training sharply for debut; could be the goods. Liana B could prove very tough on a soft lead.

SIXTH: Market Alert was dueled into defeat last time; softer flow predicted. Stage Raider, a fresh and sharply working runner from Chad Brown barn, looms the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall. Curlin's Wisdom will be aided by turnback to mile; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Smoke and Heat wheels back in a hurry after improved third in last; more to give. Royal Spirit needed last and owns fast back numbers. Bricco owns a win on Big A grass; very playable.

EIGHTH: Wings Like Eagles has trained swiftly since front-running maiden win Feb. 24; takes another. Lady Milagro could play out as the speed of the speed; very interesting. Anna Karenine drops and gets Lasix for Chad Brown; likely underlay.

NINTH: My Malibu Honey gets class relief in first start since moving to Bruce Levine barn; forward move predicted. Mrs Bell runs late on best efforts; price will be tempting. Georgie's Ladies was an improved fourth in last; headed in right direction. Bustinroxy was a game second in last; logical.