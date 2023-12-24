Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Dec. 29

Best bet: GUT FEELING (4)

Best value: TRUE EMPRESS (8)

FIRST: States United is fresh and drops into maiden-claiming ranks; forward move predicted. Game Misconduct could prove very tough if able to secure unchallenged lead. Crown That Saint also owns speed and drilled two times since last start; must consider.

SECOND: Barese failed to handle wet tracks in last two starts; dry land is key. Dr Ardito took backward step in last after fast-figured placing in prior; very dangerous. Aggregation logged front-running scores in last two; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Goldfire tallied deceptively fast late-pace figure in debut; tight work tab in the interim seals the deal. Hair On Fire gets class relief after poor effort in mud last time; very interesting. Solo Tonight was a tough-trip fifth in debut; worth long look.

FOURTH: Gut Feeling has trained swiftly since determined win in last; more to come. Vodka Mardini is fleet-footed and can prove very tough on a soft lead. The Cobbler was done in by slow start and wide trip in most recent; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Doc Sullivan was a non-stressful third in debut; improvement predicted. Allied Attack displayed improved speed when fourth in key race last out; big-time player. Shore Time regressed in last after fast-figured third in first start; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Poppy's Pride makes first start since claimed after wire-to-wire win in last; returns quick dividends. Royal Tryst drops and packs potent late kick on best; price will be tempting. Business Model should pack enhanced wallop with turnback to sprint; don't overlook.

SEVENTH: Life Changer should be ideally positioned in competitive field; added ground plays to strength. Guntown was a willing second at this level and distance last time; worth long look. Ducale owns fast figure but is likely to be undervalued; your move.

EIGHTH: True Empress is rested and logs fast late-pace figures on "A" efforts. Newsdley, no, not our namesake, is speedy and could prove tough to catch. Sandy's Garden consistently fires big efforts; must consider. Little Linzee gets class relief and owns fast back figures; don't dismiss.