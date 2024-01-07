Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Jan. 11

Best bet: TAMING THE TIGRESS (7)

FIRST: Screw Loose regressed in last after fast-figured win two back; rebounds today. Memphis will be in the garden spot if top selection wilts in the lane. South Street is another that should be ideally placed if pace meltdown ensues.

SECOND: Simple Sugar fired 3-furlong bullet since willing second in last; more to come. Jackson Avenue makes quick return and gets class relief; improvement expected. Wartapped is speedy and rates a puncher's chance.

THIRD: Slack Tide was dueled into defeat last time; softer flow predicted. I'm Buzzy drops two price levels after failing to beat a runner in last; damaged goods? Killy Start was a tough-trip fifth in last; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Lincolnville Beach logged three tight works last month for first start since switching barns; ready. Bern Rosey Bern displayed improved speed in last; dangerous. Silver Fist is fleet-footed and drops; worth long look.

FIFTH: Locke and Key fired half-mile bullet since non-stressful fifth in last; forward move on tap. Shpilkes owns fast late-pace figures and four wins from eight starts; big-time player. Signal Corps logged fast numbers in both starts; potential underlay.

SIXTH: Misintention was a tough-trip third in last; turnback to 7 furlongs seals the deal. Nyxed was second in last two starts; runner-up again? Risk Free is 0-for-20 but owns fast figures; mixed message.

SEVENTH: Taming the Tigress is rested and logs fast late-pace figures on "A" efforts. Stonewall Star is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Peak of Chic is riding a two-race winning streak; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Mysaria tallied deceptively fast final fraction after wide trip in last; call based on price. Going for Glory never got going on a sloppy surface last time; worth long look on dry land. No Layups gets Lasix for Chad Brown; dangerous. Needed (game second in last) and Necessaryandproper (two thirds from three starts) are two more contenders that must be factored into the mix.