Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Jan. 6

Best bet: KEEN DANCER (8)

Best value: FULL MOON FEVER (7)

FIRST: Mo Than Luck gets Lasix after losing a head bob for all the money in debut. Ee Yah could prove very tough on a soft lead. Uncorrelated is a newcomer from the Chad Brown barn; obvious contender.

SECOND: Maize Loved Laffy drops and projects as the main speed with proper ride. Amanda's Folly bested a next-out winner when a clear-cut second in last; could easily take this. Joey the Fish compiled tight work tab for first start in seven weeks; very playable.

THIRD: Honest Banker numerically and visually impressed when winning debut by more than five lengths; more to come. Bella Michelle tallied solid final fraction when breaking maiden last time; dangerous. Curlins Choir, another last-race maiden winner, is right in the thick of this with similar effort.

FOURTH: Wynn Giant compiled tight work tab for return to dirt; call based on price. Lifetime of Chance has yet to take a backward step on the numbers in three starts; logical contender. Mama Banned Me gets Lasix after losing rider in last; don't ignore. Bourbon Chase has burned the chalk players in all three starts; no thank you.

FIFTH: Miss Chamita regressed in last after fast-figured placing in prior; rebounds. Gagliano packs potent late kick on best efforts; very interesting. Vallarand almost always fires big efforts but seems to prefer minor awards; you've been warned.

SIXTH: Chasin' You fired half-mile bullet since improved third in last; more in the tank. East Coast Girl drops and gets blinkers/Lasix makeover after pop and stop in first start; worth long look. Max Foster is riding a forward line on the numbers; must consider.

SEVENTH: Full Moon Fever jumps to next allowance condition after determined score in last; pairs up. Baldizar is speedy and should be aided by turnback to mile. Six Percent logs fast late-pace figures on "A" game; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Keen Dancer made eye-catching rally when a last-to-first winner in most recent; takes another. Kant Hurry Love is fleet-footed and can prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Cinderella's Cause is a front-end threat on best efforts.

NINTH: Curlin's Wisdom tallied rapid final fraction when winning last; keeps on giving. Winit has trained swiftly since bouncing in last start; rebound potential. Senior Investment drops and owns fast figures on best races. Outlier regressed in last after series of fast-figured efforts; don't dismiss.