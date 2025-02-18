Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Feb. 23

Best bet: MALU (6)

Best value: MONTE AVI (7)

FIRST: Just Clarity tallied fast late-pace figure when winning second in a row last time; takes another. Three B's drops and gets Lasix for 3-year-old debut; very interesting. Kenny Be could play out as the speed of the speed.

SECOND: Hatch took backward step in last after long string of strong efforts; rebounds at a price. Quick Hammer is quick from gate and has Kendrick Carmouche in the saddle; very dangerous. Omey Island was a fast-figured, front-running winner in last; don't ignore.

THIRD: Monomoy Beach displayed improved speed in last and could get the early jump today with heads-up handling. Revivalism bounced in last after improved placing in prior; worth long look. Solar Glare could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Lost in Rome projects as the speed nearest the rail with aggressive ride. Jackson Heights could impact if pace gets hot and hectic. Chelonian ships in from Parx and owns fast final figures; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Quiet Moon wheels back in a hurry and adds blinkers after never getting into the flow on Feb. 7; wake-up predicted. Tracking Error logged sharp numbers in last two starts; likely underlay. Griffin's Wharf was second to a repeat winner in last start; don't dismiss.

SIXTH: Malu tallied rapid final fraction when a hard-charging winner in last; pairs up. Call Her Bluff is fresh and has shown a history of delivering big efforts off the bench; very interesting. Rising Inflation fits Chad Brown's signature pattern; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Monte Avi is riding a forward line on the numbers; breakthrough predicted. King Phoenix has been claimed from both career starts; very playable. Man From Malta is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

EIGHTH: Chalky Cat was pace- and trip-compromised when third in last; more to give. Blake B. should be aided by slight cutback in distance. Funny Joke went to the sideline after a voided claim in July; damaged goods?

NINTH: Sweet Brown Sugar logged solid late-pace figure when winning third straight last time; keeps on giving. Caldwell Luvs Gold packs potent kick on "A" efforts; dangerous. My Magic Wand is fleet-footed and 3-for-3 at the Big A; big-time player.

10TH: Game Like Reyana drops back into maiden-claiming ranks after non-stressful seventh in last; improvement predicted. Melancia, a 3-year-old filly that faced males last time, could play out as the controlling speed. Improbable Friend makes first start since claimed by Mike Maker; worth long look. Rasta Girl was an improved third in last; heading in right direction.