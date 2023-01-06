Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Jan. 7

Best bet: RUSSIAN TO WIN (5)

Best value: BUSTINO SANTINO (2)

FIRST: Kumar could play out as the controlling speed with heads-up handling. Forever Wicked will be sitting in the catbird seat if top selection hits the wall. Winter Pool, a last-race winner, also will be aided by pace meltdown.

SECOND: Bustino Santino should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. American Grant gets Lasix after useful fourth in debut; dangerous. Please Be Nice is firing bullets for debut; follow the money.

THIRD: Fenway wheels back in a hurry after front-running score on New Year's Eve; more to come. Skylander should be aided by today's longer trip. Blu Grotto looms a late-running threat on "A" game.

FOURTH: Phantom Smoke could secure clear-cut lead in first dirt start; odds should be generous. Today's Flavor also has speed and is riding a two-race winning streak but looms a prohibitive price; your move. Scilly Cay drops and is more than good enough on best efforts.

FIFTH: Russian to Win tallied swift late-pace figure when a dominant winner in last; pairs up. Colloquy owns speed and adds blinkers; front-end threat. Fromanothamutha logged tight work tab for first start in 55 days; very playable.

SIXTH: Risk Free is riding a forward line on the numbers; set for breakthrough. Spelterini owns positional speed and gets the meds; big-time player. Balentina is from a dam that has thrown two winners from two foals to race; very interesting.

SEVENTH: War Stopper gets class relief for barn that's not afraid to drop to win. Musical Heart owns speed and fast numbers but has been on the bench for more than 18 months; must take the good with the bad. Uno has won three of five starts at the Big A; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Neural Network notched rapid final fraction when winning debut on Nov. 13; tight work tab seals the deal. Andiamo a Firenze could prove very tough on an uncontested lead. Narciso Dali was a fast-figured maiden winner at the mile distance last out; price will be tempting.

NINTH: Sea Foam, winner of 10 of 30 starts, projects as the main speed with heads-up handling. Forewarned packs powerful late wallop on best efforts. Eloquist has won four of last five; must be factored into the mix.

10TH: Captainsdaughter visually and numerically impressed when winning last; takes another. Yo Cuz is speedy, rested and training sharply; dangerous. Funny How owns three wins and two thirds from five starts; right in the thick of this. I'm Buzzy exits determined score in last; don't dismiss.