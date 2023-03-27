Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, March 31

Best bet: STRANGE FRUIT (2)

Best value: DR. KRAFT (7)

FIRST: Dolce Sera tallied swift final fraction when a hard-charging second in last; added furlong seals the deal. Gifted has drilled two times since game placing in last; dangerous. Randomized is a fresh and consistently training runner from the Chad Brown barn; likely underlay.

SECOND: Strange Fruit logged deceptively fast late-pace figure when third in debut; price boost suggests confidence. Ukrainian Princess has finished second in last two starts; logical contender. Aeron Warrior exits willing placing in most recent; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Complete Agenda was a tough-trip third behind a repeat winner in last; could fly below the radar in the wagering. Montauk Point is fresh and logs fast numbers on best efforts. Curbstone, an uncoupled barn mate of top selection, notched swift final numbers in last three outings; be no surprise.

FOURTH: Gagliano was a last-to-first winner on Feb. 20; more to come. Its Cold in Dehere wheels back in a hurry after being claimed last week; very interesting. Indian Bella was second in last two starts; must consider.

FIFTH: Camm' Duke bounced last time after fast-figured win in prior; half-mile bullet on March 22 is the clincher. Little Luca, a front-running winner in last, could play out as the main speed once again. Swifty Devil also is quick from the gate and could prove very tough if able to shake clear.

SIXTH: Wishing On a Star makes first outing for new barn after handy maiden score in last; call based on price. Captivating Cara, another that was claimed from last start, is riding two-race winning streak; razor-sharp and dangerous. Cadencia is training swiftly for first start since June; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Dr. Kraft is riding a forward line on late-pace and final figures; more to give. Nineteen Oysters was a visually impressive winner in debut; big-time player. Kerness, a wire-to-wire winner in last two starts, could play out as the main speed once again.

EIGHTH: Old Point exits strong seconds in last two; gets there today. Proven Hope was less than a length behind top selection when third as the favorite on March 12; be no surprise. Steady Progress took backward step in last after fast-figured third two back; very interesting. Warrior Richard was a tough-trip fourth in same last race as top two selections; don't ignore.