Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, March 18

Best bet: LATE NIGHT LARRY (8)

Best value: RUNANDSCORE (10)

FIRST: Steerage drilled three times since claimed last out; forward move predicted. Reunion Tour was a clear-cut second in last; very playable. West Star owns a third and two seconds from last three starts; must consider.

SECOND: The Cobbler makes quick return after losing rider on March 10; demand square price. Jet Speed owns speed and drops; very interesting. B C Glory Days was a strong second in last; big-time player.

THIRD: Hey Mamaluke looms the main speed with aggressive ride. Hot Fudge will be in the garden if top selection gets hooked on lead. Unsolved Mystery was an improved third in last; worth long look.

FOURTH: Cheeky Tico logged improved internal numbers last time; breakthrough predicted. Our Son Jake was freshened after front-end score in last; dangerous. Loose Goose drops and hails from Todd Pletcher barn; likely underlay.

FIFTH: Vodkatini projects as the controlling front-runner with Kendrick Carmouche aboard. Run Devil logged half-mile drill since determined win last; very interesting. Reigning Chick was second as the chalk last time; short odds once again.

SIXTH: Dream On Cara gets the meds for first start since 58-day break; crisp half-mile drill last week seals the deal. Clover Street was second by a pole last time; be no surprise. Northway was more than 10 lengths behind Clover Street in debut last time; could easily close the gap.

SEVENTH: Icy Storm was rested for a month after bleeding in last; improvement predicted. Kumar was an improved third in last; headed in right direction. Swift Tap is a front-running threat on best efforts; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Late Night Larry is riding a two-race winning streak; more to come. Full Moon Fever consistently delivers strong efforts; dangerous. Listentoyourheart makes third start of form cycle after game third in last; worth long look.

NINTH: Downtown Mischief has yet to taste defeat in two starts; keeps on giving. Musicmansandy gets tested for class after winning four of 11 in Maryland; very interesting. Fancy Azteca overcame rough trip to win second in a row last out; right in the thick of this.

10TH: Runandscore notched swift late-pace figure when a sharp second in last; more to give. Art of Courage has worked three times since useful fifth in debut; very playable. I'm Just debuts for potent first-out barn; dangerous. Lifetime of Chance consistently logs fast final figures; must be factored into the mix.