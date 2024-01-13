Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, July 14

Best bet: MY MANE SQUEEZE (8)

Best value: TROUBLED LUCK (6)

FIRST: Vaunted logged improved internal numbers in last start; class drop seals the deal. Sondsliksomdiniddo makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; very interesting. Grand Again (speedy) and Citizen Mack (fast back numbers) are two more that must be factored into the mix.

SECOND: Dorothy's Dreams took backward step in last after fast-figured placing in prior; rebounds. Monarch (swift works) and Tiarella (solid breeding) are newcomers that demand tote and on-track scrutiny.

THIRD: Suspended Campaign first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; seven-day turnaround is the clincher. Fontanafredda has finished second in last two; runner-up again? Pretti Xtreme logs fast numbers on best efforts.

FOURTH: Pharoah's Heart is firing bullets for first start since June; "A" game takes this. Coppa Girl owns three seconds from seven starts; another placing? Whistler's Style won by more than four lengths the first time she touched Big A loam; worth long look.

FIFTH: Uncle Water Flow was compromised by soft front-end flow last time; best price potential of the contenders. Happy Bob exits sprints and could play out as the main speed; dangerous. Night Effect takes suspicious price plunge in first start since claimed; fire sale?

SIXTH: Troubled Luck gets the meds after making forward move on the numbers last out; breakthrough predicted. Book of Wisdom also gets Lasix and returns to maiden ranks; very interesting. Carol T sheds blinkers after subpar effort in last; don't dismiss.

SEVENTH: Daufuskie Island is fresh and could get the early jump with heads-up handling. Kunshan Bridge, a clear-cut winner in last, looms the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall. Narciso Dali is another last-race winner that would be aided by pace meltdown.

EIGHTH: My Mane Squeeze was rested after fast-figured score this past October; ready to fire. Cara's Time could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Tricky Temper could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.

NINTH: Financial District should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. A Knight's Courage displayed improved speed in last; dangerous. Arco Augusta also showed newfound early zip in most recent; very playable. Drinking Solo failed to fire on muddy track last time; worth long look on dry land.