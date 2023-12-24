Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Dec. 28

Best bet: CHA CHA CHUKKA (1)

Best value: CAPONE (6)

FIRST: Cha Cha Chukka owns speed and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag. Union Belle compiled tight work tab for first start in 46 days; dangerous. Extra Dirty is fleet-footed and gets class relief; don't ignore.

SECOND: Film Star exits string of Grade 2 stakes; best takes this. Kinetic Sky was a clear-cut winner and owns faster back figures; very interesting. Tabeguache is training swiftly for Brad Cox; worth long look.

THIRD: It Takes Heart owns speed and fast figures but has been idle since July; must take the good with the bad. Roman Goddess was an even third in last; forward move expected. Fancy Feline would be aided by swift splits.

FOURTH: Crypto Mama looms the main speed with aggressive handling. Into Happiness will be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Toned Up bounced last time after two fast-figured efforts; must consider.

FIFTH: Dads Good Runner is quick from gate and drops; price will be on your side in weak field. South Street was second at short odds in last two starts; runner-up again? Proven Hope is fresh and owns fast back numbers; worth long look.

SIXTH: Capone was done in by swift splits last time; softer flow anticipated. Kentucky Joker was rested after hard-charging score on Nov. 10; very playable. Screaming Uncle regressed in last after fast-figured win in prior; rebound threat.

SEVENTH: Fingal's Cave, sidelined for more than a year, fired 5-furlong bullet to conclude work slate; ready. Sweet Mystery displayed improved speed in last; very interesting. Know It All Audrey is a seven-time winner on Big A loam; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Mia Nipotina owns field's fastest late-pace figures; added ground plays to strength. Wise Conversation is riding a forward line on the numbers; dangerous. Dame Catherine is fleet-footed and must be factored into the mix. Bornforgreatness displayed newfound speed in last; don't ignore.